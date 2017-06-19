Leonardo’s latest Mirach target drone: the M40.
Leonardo has lifted the cover off the latest derivative of its Mirach target drone. The single-engine M40—Mirach 40—is able to simulate a wide range of airborne threat targets, mimicking a variety of aircraft as well as infrared- and radar-guided missiles. The company has developed the new Mirach with commercial components, making the system easily exportable, and says it features a greater range of capabilities, including anti-ship-missile-like sea-skimming flight as well as ...
