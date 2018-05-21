Lee County Mosquito Control District in Florida has acquired six new Airbus H125 helicopters as part of a major upgrade of its aircraft fleet. The aircraft will support aerial spraying to control the mosquito population in about a 1,000-sq.-mi. area in southwest Florida, which includes the city of Fort Myers. Each H125 is capable of hauling about 1,000 lb. more equipment and mosquito abatement product than the previous aircraft, which allows the district to cut the number of helicopters it ...
