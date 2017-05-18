View the Leader Spotlight: Leanne Caret, president, Boeing Defense, Space & Security in PDF format. A little more than a year into her current role as president of Boeing Defense, Space & Security, Leanne Caret once again sat down with Aviation Week to talk about the division’s progress. She describes 2016 as a year of highs and lows, in which every one of Boeing’s defense production programs was extended, giving life to the F/A-18 and F-15 perhaps until the late 2020s. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Leader Spotlight: Leanne Caret, president, Boeing Defense, Space & Security".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.