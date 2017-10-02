Aviation Week’s 2018 Laureate Awards have been expanded to include more categories, including 11 in Business Aviation. Go to AviationWeek.com/laureates and click on “Business Aviation” under nominations to submit your candidate. But hurry—nominations must be submitted by Oct. 13. Winners will be announced later this year and the awards will be presented on March 1, 2018, at the National Building Museum in Washington.
