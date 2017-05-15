The Laura Taber Barbour Air Safety Foundation and Flight Safety Foundation (FSF) are accepting nominations for the 2017 Laura Taber Barbour Air Safety Award. Presented since 1956, the honor recognizes notable achievement in method, design, invention, study or other improvement in aviation safety. The award’s recipient is selected for a “significant individual or group effort contributing to improving aviation safety, with emphasis on original contributions,” and a ...
