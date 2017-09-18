Bombardier continues to project strong growth in the large regional jet and small single-aisle airliner markets despite a slight decline in its 20-year commercial aircraft forecast as a result of expected slower economic growth in China. In its latest, 2017-36 forecast, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft projects deliveries of 5,750 large regional aircraft with 60-100 seats and 6,800 small single aisles with 100-150 seats. This is a reduction of about 200 single-aisles from the 2016 forecast, ...
