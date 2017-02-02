Dutch national aerospace laboratory NLR has wind-tunnel tested South Korea’s indigenous Light Attack Helicopter (LAH), under development by Korea Aerospace Industries. Based on the Airbus Helicopters H155, LAH is an armed version of the Safran Arriel 2C2-powered Light Civil Helicopter targeted for entry into service in 2020 as a follow-on program to the indigenous KUH-1 Surion.
