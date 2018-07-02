Kansas State University’s Polytechnic Campus in Salina, Kansas, has received an FAA waiver to fly unmanned aircraft systems beyond the line-of-sight. It is the first waiver of its kind granted to a university by the FAA, K-State said. The certificate waives the rules regarding visual sight of aircraft operations by the pilot and visual observers and allows K-State to conduct research and operations where pilots and others no longer see their aircraft. It will provide insight into ...
