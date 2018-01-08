Kansas State Polytechnic is offering a free webinar and live question-and-answer session with Kansas State University unmanned aircraft systems experts. The drones were a popular gift over the holidays and a growing hobby for flying enthusiasts. The session will discuss safety practices, FAA flying rules and regulations and operating tips. It will be held from 7-9 p.m. CST on Tuesday, Jan. 9. Registration is required at https://ksu-uas.com/dronewebinar/.
