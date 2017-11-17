Launch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/NASA Joint Polar Satellite System-1 satellite from Vandenberg AFB, California, has been rescheduled for early Nov. 18 following a pair of last-minute countdown scrubs earlier this week. Liftoff atop a United Launch Alliance Delta II is set for 4:47 a.m. EST, or 1:47 a.m. local time (PST). The $1.6 billion, seven-year JPSS-1 mission represents the first leg in a two-decade-long strategy to launch four of the Sun-synchronous, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "JPSS-1 Launch Reset For Nov. 18".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.