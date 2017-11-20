Jim Facette has been appointed president and CEO of the Canadian Aviation Association, effective Dec. 1. Facette has 18 years of experience as a senior executive in professional association management, including six years and president and CEO of Canadian Airports Council. He also was founding president and CEO of the Canadian Propane Association.
