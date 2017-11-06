JetSuiteX will add special flights in January to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas and to the Sundance Film Festival in Salt Lake City. The flight to CES will operate from San Jose, California, to Las Vegas on Jan. 8 and returning on Jan 12. The service to Sundance will run between Burbank, California, and Salt Lake City, departing Jan. 19 and returning Jan. 22. Ticket prices begin at $399 each way. Travel will be on 30-seat regional jets.
