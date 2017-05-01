JetSmarter has launched its JetShuttle service from Dallas to Los Angeles and New York. The first flight departs May 22. Travel will be offered on Mondays and Thursdays on a Gulfstream IV, which holds up to 12 passengers. Members can also create their own flight on their own time. Reservations can be made through its JetSmarter app.
