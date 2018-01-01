Jet Aviaton’s third hangar at Seletar Aerospace Park in Singapore is now in operation and providing maintenance, repair and overhaul services to an Airbus ACJ, Boeing BBJ and Gulfstream G550 from the new hangar. An opening ceremony will be held in February. The hangar was added to meet demand for local business aviation services, the company said, especially demand for service on more mature long-range aircraft. It also features a larger, upgraded interior shop, soft goods area and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Jet Aviation Opens Third Hangar In Singapore".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.