Jet Aviation has opened its new hangar and fixed base operation at Hanscom Field in Boston/Bedford. The facility includes a new 40,000-sq.-ft. hangar and is capable of handling aircraft up to the Gulfstream G650 and the Global 7000. The two-story terminal includes 13,000 sq. ft. for customer service and another 16,000 sq. ft. of office and shop space. The 92,000-sq.-ft. ramp and apron have been upgraded with a new entrance roadway. Parking and utilities connecting to the FBO were also ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Jet Aviation Opens FBO At Hansom Field".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.