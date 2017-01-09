Jet Aviation’s maintenance center in Geneva has completed its first 192-month, ultra-heavy maintenance check on a Gulfstream V, it said. The inspection was performed along with a number of service bulletins and a water line ribbon heater upgrade. Maintenance included extensive overhauls of all major aircraft systems and structures, including removal of the cabin and cargo compartments, both engines and the APU, opening of the floor for fuselage skin and floor structure inspection, ...