Jet Aviation will complete its third new hangar at Seleter Aerospace Park in Singapore by November, the company said. So far the foundation has been laid and the two-story annex shell structure and temporary structures have been built. The third hangar is to meet growing demand in the region for business aviation services, especially for large, long-range business jets, the company said. It will boost the capacity of its maintenance, FBO and parking operations.
