Jean Lydon-Rodgers has been named president and CEO of GE Aviation, Services. Tony Mathis was promoted to president and CEO of GE Aviation, Military Systems. Most recently, Lydon-Rodgers served as president and CEO of GE Aviation, Military Systems. Mathis joined GE in 1997 and most recently served as the senior account executive for GE Aviation at Boeing Commercial Airplanes in Seattle.
