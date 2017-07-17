Former FAA Administrator Jane Garvey will receive the L. Welch Pogue Lifetime Achievement Award at an honorary dinner Sept. 7 in Washington, D.C. Aviation Week began awarding the L. Welch Pogue Award in 1994 to recognize distinguished achievements in commercial aviation.
