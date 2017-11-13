Jack Pelton, chairman and CEO of the Experimental Aircraft Association, will be inducted into the Kansas Aviation Hall of Fame on Nov. 11 at the Kansas Aviation Museum’s annual gala. Pelton is a former Cessna Aircraft chairman and CEO and began his career at Douglas Aircraft in Long Beach, California. He is a pilot with multiple ratings. Longtime museum volunteer and historian Walt House will posthumously receive the Governor’s Aviation Honor Award.
