An Italian Air Force test pilot was killed Sept. 24 in the crash of a Eurofighter Typhoon at an air display. Capt. Gabriele Orlandi died during an air display in Terracina, on Italy’s west coast north of Naples. Videos posted online appear to show a looping maneuver go awry with the aircraft, which crashed into the sea near the bottom of the maneuver. The crash is the second involving a Eurofighter Typhoon in less than two weeks. On Sept. 14, the Saudi defense ministry reported the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Italian Eurofighter Pilot Dies In Air Show Accident".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.