Inmarsat announced at the 2018 European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva that it will offer its European Aviation Network inflight Wi-Fi services to the business aviation market by January. The service integrates connectivity from a satellite, operated by Inmarsat, and an LTE-based ground network, operated by Deutsche Telekom, which covers the 28 member states of the European Union, plus Switzerland and Norway.
