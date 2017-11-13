The International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) has launched online currency training for its International Standards for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO) auditors. The training will meet 12-month currency qualification requirements.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "IBAC Launches Online Currency Training".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.