IASCO Flight Training (IFT) has placed an order for four Tecnam P2006T multi-engine aircraft to supplement the two it currently has in service. IFT plans to order two additional P2006T aircraft in the near future, it said. The company operates 37 training aircraft from its flight and ground school campuses at Redding Municipal Airport in California. IFT trains international airline-sponsored student pilots in support of U.S. and China-based airlines under supervision of the FAA and CAAC.
