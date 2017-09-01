Startup Advanced Aircraft Corp. (AAC) plans to begin deliveries of its Hercules long-endurance multirotor small unmanned aircraft system (UAS) in December. A hybrid electric propulsion system gives the vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) drone a 2-hr. endurance carrying a 4-lb. payload. At 38-lb. gross weight, the Hercules can operate under the FAA’s Part 107 small UAS rule, but has four to six times the endurance of battery-powered multirotor VTOL drones carrying the same payload. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Hybrid Power Extends Small UAS Endurance".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.