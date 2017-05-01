Hullo Aircrew, a tech startup company, has located at London Oxford Airport. The company focuses on a platform to connect pilots and flight attendants with operators through an app. The app is now being tested with a group of pilots ahead of its release at the European Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition. The app has the capacity to handle the paperwork and invoicing involved with securing a new job. Through the app, pilots can upload their day rate, type ratings, hours, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Hullo Aircrew To Release App Connecting Operators And Crew".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.