Honeywell has updated its MyAerospace e-commerce portal to simplify online ordering and tracking processes. It cuts the steps required by more than 20% and improved turnaround time by 50%, the company said. Customers can more easily order parts, book repairs and search for product information. A customized search engine remembers customer history and preferences.
