Honda Aircraft Co. is expanding sales into India with its appointment of Arrow Aircraft Sales and Charters as an authorized sales representative based in New Delhi. The announcement was made during Wings India at Begumpet Airport.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Honda Aircraft Adds Arrow Aircraft As Sales Rep In India".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.