Hexagon AB, in Stockholm, has completed its acquisition of MSC Software, a provider of computer-aided engineering products, for $834 million. The acquisition strengthens Hexagon’s ability to connect separate stages of design and production and integrate them into “real-world data generated on-the-production floor with simulation data.” MSC, which employs 1,200 workers in 20 countries, will operate under Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division.
