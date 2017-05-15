Hartzell Propeller’s new five-blade composite propeller has been approved by the FAA for installation on the Piper M600 turboprop. The propeller was designed specifically for the aircraft to increase performance and reduce flight vibration. It features a stainless steel shank, nickel cobalt leading edge and mesh erosion screen. The propeller is offered as a factory option for 2017 on new aircraft.
