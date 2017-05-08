Hartzell Propeller composite Trailblazer propeller has received a Supplemental Type Certificate for Cessna Cardinal aircraft. The approval covers retractable gear normally aspirated and turbonormalized C-177RG Cardinals with IO-360 and IO-390 engines.
