Hartzell Propeller has received a supplemental type certificate for its 83-in. composite Trailblazer propeller for Super Cub PA-12 and PA-18 aircraft. Hartzell worked with Professional Pilots, which owns the STC and is marketing the conversion program. The first customer for the improved Trailblazer is Doug Brewer of Alaska West Air.
