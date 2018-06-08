Harris has delivered the fifth of 10 navigation payloads to Lockheed Martin under its contract for GPS III satellites. The 70% digital payload enables signals that are three times as powerful as the ones on current GPS satellites. That helps to boost signal power, increase resistance to jamming and extend the life of the satellite. Harris is set to deliver three more satellites by the first quarter of 2019. The first GPS III satellite is scheduled to launch later this year.
