Gulfstream’s G650ER has completed a record-breaking flight over the North Pole. The aircraft flew from White Plains, New York on May 12 and arrived in Shangai on May 13, completing the 6,870-nm trip in 13 hr., 40 min. The aircraft flew at an average speed of Mach. 0.86. The city-pair record is pending approval by the National Aeronautic Association.
