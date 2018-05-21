Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. announced that its Gulfstream G500 and G600 have set speed records, flying from Shanghai to Honolulu at an average speed of Mach 0.90. The G500 made the flight in 8 hr. 34 min. The G600 arrived 1 min. later. The next day, the two business jets traveled from Honolulu to Savannah, Georgia. The G500 made the flight in 7 hr. 44 min. The G600 made the flight in 7 hr. 49 min. The records are pending confirmation by the National Aeronautic Association. The G500 is on ...
