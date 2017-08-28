Gulfstream Aerospace’s fleet of G280 super midsize business jets has accumulated more than 100,000 flight hr. in less than five years. The first model entered service in November 2012. The in-service fleet includes more than 115 aircraft. The G280 has achieved a dispatch reliability rate of 99.9%, Gulfstream said. The aircraft has a range of 3,600 nm at Mach 0.80 and can fly 8 hr. nonstop.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Gulfstream G280 Fleet Reaches 100,000 Flight Hr. ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.