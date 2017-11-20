Greg Johnson has been named senior vice president of aircraft management sales for Jet Edge International. Johnson has more than 15 years of experience, including serving as vice president of ACM Aviation and TWC Aviation.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Greg Johnson".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.