GlobeAir, a private jet on-demand operator, recorded a 53% increase in flights to London during the first five months of 2017 compared to a year ago. It attributes the increase to the fall in value of the Sterling and a rise in luxury store openings—41 in the last year—in London. The value of Sterling fell about 13.5% from June 24 to July 7. GlobeAir operates 16 Citation Mustang jets.
