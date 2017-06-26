GKN’s Fokker business and Boeing Business Jets have signed a contract for the design and completion of the interior of a 737 Boeing Business Jet for the Dutch government. Work will begin immediately, with delivery expected in 2019. The aircraft will be used to transport government officials and the Dutch Royal family. The 737BBJ succeeds a Fokker 70-PH-KBX that has been in service for more than 20 years. Under the contact signed at the Paris Air Show, Fokker Techniek in Woensdrect will ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "GKN, Boeing To Complete 737 BBJ Interior For Dutch Government".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.