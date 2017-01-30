German aerospace center DLR plans to fly a freight drone with a payload up to 1 metric ton by the end of 2017 under its research program for the year. To be developed under the Automated Low-Altitude Air Delivery (ALAADy) project, the unmanned aircraft is aimed at missions include humanitarian relief and urgent delivery of spare parts. Research is focusing on the safety aspects and economic benefits of operating freight drones at very low altitude and integrating them into the current air ...