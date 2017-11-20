GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Turbofan Engines [Docket No. FAA-2017-1000; Product Identifier 2017-NE-36-AD; Amendment 39-19100; AD 2017-23-06] : The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for certain General Electric Company (GE) CF34-8C1, CF34-8C5, CF34-8C5A1, and CF34-8C5B1 engines. This AD requires an inspection of the bleed air manifold link rod assemblies and the supply, return, and drain fuel fittings on the operability bleed valve (OBV). This AD was prompted by an engine fire ...
