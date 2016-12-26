Gary Horobin has been appointed to the newly created position of vice president of business development Asia at Farsound Aviation. Horobin, based in Japan, most recently served as program controller for Rolls-Royce in Tokyo, where he oversaw procurement and supply chain functions, including supply chain design and implementation.
