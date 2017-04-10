Frasca International has delivered a Cessna 510 Citation Mustang business jet simulator to its new training center in Paris, the company said. The dual-qualified simulator meets French requirements for Mustang initial and recurrent training. The simulation center was established by Oyonnair, a French business aviation charter company to train its Mustang pilots and pilots flying in other regions that hold a European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) license.
