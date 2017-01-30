Flying Colours Corp. has received approval from Transport Canada for ADS-B-Out installations for Canadian-registered Bombardier Challenger 604/605 and 300 model business jets. The approval follows FAA certification. It expects to receive European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) validation soon. The company has invested in tooling and training to support customers in meeting the mandate to equip by Jan. 1, 2020.
