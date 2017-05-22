Flightstar Corp. has earned approval from the European Aviation Safety Agency, Transport Canada, the National Civil Aviation Agency of Brazil and Directorate General of Civil Aeronautics of Mexico for its ADS-B “Out” supplemental type certificate and single flight management system WAAS in the Bombardier Learjet 40 and 45 series aircraft.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Flightstar Earns Approvals For ADS-B â€˜Outâ€™ Equipment".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.