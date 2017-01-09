FlightServ, an independent fixed base operation, opened Jan. 1 at the Trenton-Mercer Airport in New Jersey. The FBO was founded by a team from its sister company, Aviation Charters. The company will provide fuel, contract fuel, ground power units, free Wi-Fi, crew lounge, concierge and other services.
