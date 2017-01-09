Textron AirLand’s first production conforming Scorpion jet completed its first flight, following a successful weapons capability exercise on the prototype aircraft in October. The aircraft, piloted by experimental test pilots Don Parker and Dave Sitz, took off from McConnell AFBe in Wichita and flew for 1 hr., 42 min. and verified the avionics and aerodynamic performance and a number of aircraft systems. The latest version of the Scorpion includes a number of improvements based on the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "First Production-Conforming Scorpion Completes First Flight ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.