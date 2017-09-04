Gulfstream Aircraft’s fifth and final G600 test aircraft made its maiden flight Aug. 29, less than nine months since the G600 flight-test program began. The aircraft is outfitted with a complete interior to serve as a testbed for all cabin systems. Certification is expected in 2018. To date, 10 aircraft are flying in concurrent G500 and G600 flight-test programs.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Fifth G600 Joins Gulfstream Flight-Test Program".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.