Falcon Aviation at the VIP terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport has earned International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling (IS-BAH) certification. The company received the certification as it celebrates its first year at the location.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Falcon Aviation Earns IS-BAH Approvals".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.