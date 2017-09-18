Excelaire has added a new Legacy 600 business jet equipped with Gogo’s Avance L5 wireless equipment. It will operate on the Gogo Biz 4-G network to deliver faster speeds and enhanced network capacity for livestreaming video and audio; on-demand movies; smartphone use; real-time data for cockpit apps; and other services. ExcelAire, a management and charter company, is based in Ronkonkoma, New York.
